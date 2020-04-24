Ministry talks quarantine regime amid COVID-19

By Azernews





By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Azerbaijani citizens who have permission to work during the quarantine days, can leave their place of residence without permission only on work days as part of the special quarantine regime in the country, local media reported on April 23, citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

The permission applies to employees of state structures who have a service card or a certificate from the workplace as well as employees and volunteers of government structures and private legal entities who have been registered at the government portal icaze.e-gov.az.

It should be noted that other residents are required to leave their place of residence after sending free SMS notification as of April 5 as part of the measures to tighten the quarantine regime imposed in the country on March 24.

The ministry reported that in recent days, some residents who have work permit, have moved freely on the streets for hours unnecessarily, increasing traffic congestion on highways, resulting in the spread of the infection.

“These persons are required not to abuse the relevant permits on non-working days, and to leave the place of residence only in case of serious necessity,” the ministry reported.

In the meantime, the Main State Traffic Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan reported that 37,515 road users were brought to administrative responsibility for violation of the quarantine regime in the republic, including Baku from April 5 to April 24.