Operational Headquarters: Azerbaijan confirms 38 new COVID-19 cases

By Trend





Azerbaijan has confirmed 38 new COVID-19 cases, 42 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Up to date, 1,518 infected people have been detected in Azerbaijan, 907 of them have recovered, 20 people died. Currently, 591 people are being treated in special hospitals.

The condition of 14 patients is assessed as severe, 21 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.

To reveal cases of infection, 108,221 tests have been carried out in the country so far.



