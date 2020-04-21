Thunderstorms expected in regions

TODAY.AZ / Society

Foggy weather is expected in Baku on April 22. Northwest wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 8-11 °C at night, 14-17 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 8-10 °C at night, 14-16 °C in the daytime. 

Atmospheric pressure will be 760  mm Hg.  Relative humidity will make up 70-80 percent at night and 40-45 percent in the daytime.

Thunderstorms are expected in the country’s regions. Snow will fall in the mountains.  West wind will blow.

The temperature will be 6-11 °C at night, 18-23 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0-5 °C at night, 5-8 °C in the daytime.


