Azerbaijan confirms 25 more coronavirus cases, 122 recover, 1 dies

By Trend

Azerbaijan has confirmed 25 more coronavirus cases, while 122 have recovered and 1 patient died, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The patient born in 1940, who died from the infection, was suffering from coronary heart disease, arterial hypertension and post-infarction cardiosclerosis.

To date, 1,398 people are infected with coronavirus in the country, 712 of them have undergone treatment and recovered, 19 people have died, 667 are being treated in special hospitals. The health condition of 19 of them is assessed as critical, 26 as moderately severe, and the health of the remaining patients is stable.

Over the past period, 95,747 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal new infection cases.