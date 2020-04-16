TABIB: Highly qualified specialists studying coronavirus genotype in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The genotype of coronavirus, which has spread in Azerbaijan, is currently being studied, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), Member of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark in Baku at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters on April 15, Trend reports.

“For this purpose, highly qualified specialists who have been educated in foreign countries are involved in the studies,” the chairman said.

Bayramli added that Azerbaijan is among the countries that conducted the biggest number of tests compared to the number of people.