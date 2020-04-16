Azerbaijani citizens staying abroad to be able to come back

By Trend





Azerbaijani citizens who are abroad will be able to return to the country from April 20, Ibrahim Mammadov, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, said.

Mammadov made the remark in Baku at the press-conference on April 15, Trend reports.

“The Operational Headquarters is considering the issue of opening the borders,” the spokesman said.

“As the quarantine zones were full, the borders were closed,” Mammadov said. “After April 20, conditions will be created for receiving 300-400 people from abroad weekly. A big number of people are expected to arrive from Russia.”

“For this purpose, the website 'Eve gedirem' (I’m going home) will start to operate on April 17,” Mammadov added. “The people wishing to come to Azerbaijan from Russia will have to register via the website. The process will start on April 20. Then citizens from Turkey and other countries may gradually arrive. All these people will be on quarantine for a period of 14-21 days.”