Operational Headquarters: People recovering from coronavirus may get infected again

16 April 2020 [10:52] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

People who have recovered from coronavirus may get infected again, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said at a briefing at the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers held on April 15, Trend reports.

Bayramli said that those infected again can transmit the disease in a milder form.

“The current relevant results show that there have been cases of people getting re-infected. However, there are no specific guarantees or data on what serious consequences re-infection can lead to,” said the chairman.

