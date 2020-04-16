Operational Headquarters: People recovering from coronavirus may get infected again

By Trend

People who have recovered from coronavirus may get infected again, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said at a briefing at the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers held on April 15, Trend reports.

Bayramli said that those infected again can transmit the disease in a milder form.

“The current relevant results show that there have been cases of people getting re-infected. However, there are no specific guarantees or data on what serious consequences re-infection can lead to,” said the chairman.