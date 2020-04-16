Baku police stops coronavirus quarantine violators

By Azernews





By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Police in Azerbaijan's capital Baku brought to administrative responsibility 2,204 residents on the road due to the violation of the COVID-19 quarantine regime on April 13 and April 14, local media reported.

According to the information provided by the Main State Traffic Police Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs, some of the residents were charged under Article 211 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

Overall, 687 road users were brought to administrative responsibility for violation of the quarantine regime in the country, including Baku from April 1 to April 14.

On April 6, the Ministry of Internal Affairs fined 3,796 people and detained six other citizens who were violating the quarantine regimes imposed in the country over the spread of novel coronavirus.

It should be noted the government restricted citizens movement effective from April 5 till April 20 as part of quarantine regime to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.Thus, as of April 5, citizens are allowed to leave their place of residence only after obtaining permission. In order to obtain permission, citizens must send an SMS to number 8103 (SMS is free). The text of the SMS should contain one of the following 3 indices and personal identification data.