Turkey displays solidarity with Azerbaijan over fight against COVID-19

By Azernews

By Akbar Mammadov

Turkey has displayed the electronic version of the Azerbaijani flag on the iconic Ata Kule tower in the capital Ankara on April 13 to show solidarity with Azerbaijan over the fight against novel coronavirus.

Along with the flag, the words “With love to Azerbaijan” and “One people, two states” periodically appeared on the tower.

It should be noted that earlier, Azerbaijan expressed its support for Turkey by flying the electronic version of the Turkish flag on the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu praised Azerbaijan's move in his Twitter account, saying "One nation, one heart!".



