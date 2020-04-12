Azerbaijani Parliament thanks all persons fighting against COVID-1

By Trend

Under the leadership of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, large-scale measures are being taken to combat the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in the country, Trend reports on Apr. 11.

Azerbaijan’s Parliament, having joined the campaign to support the fight against coronavirus, has prepared a social video.

Speaker of the Parliament Sahiba Gafarova has thanked law enforcement and customs officials, soldiers, border guards, doctors, nurses and all medical staff who are at the forefront on the fight against COVID-19.

Then the MPs, having greeted people who are worthily fulfilling their duties and civic duty, have expressed their support to them.

Moreover, the MPs have thanked all the people who adequately perform their duties in various fields.