Cloudy weather expected in Baku

Changeable cloudy and foggy in Baku on April 11. Drizzle is also expected. South wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 6-9 °C at night, 12-16 °C in the daytime,the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 7-9 °C at night, 14-16 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 760 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 75-85 percent at night, 50-55 percent in the daytime.

Variable precipitation is expected inountry’s regions. Snow is expected in mountainous areas. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be 4-9 °C at night, 13-18 °C in the daytime. In the mountains,the temperature will be -1-6 °C at night, 0-5 in the daytime.