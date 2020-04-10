Azerbaijan confirms 105 new coronavirus cases

By Trend





Azerbaijan has confirmed 105 more cases of coronavirus, while 19 people have recovered from this infection, said spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov during a press briefing held on April 8, Trend reports.

Unfortunately, the situation in connection with the coronavirus in Azerbaijan cannot be referred to as to positive.

“The number of infected people demonstrates growing trend. To date, the country has created a reserve of about 5 million medical masks,” Mammadov said.