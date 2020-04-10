TABIB discloses reasons for increase in number of infected people in Azerbaijan

By Trend





So far, 822 people have been infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan, 63 of them recovered and eight died, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), Member of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark in Baku at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters on April 8, Trend reports.

“Presently, the number of patients who are in the active stage of coronavirus in Azerbaijan is 751 people,” the TABIB chairman added.

“An increase in the number of infected people is the result of quarantine regime violation before the application of the system of issuing SMS permissions,” Bayramli said.