Operational Headquarters: No need for declaring state of emergency in Azerbaijan yet

By Trend





There is no need to declare the state of emergency in Azerbaijan yet, Spokesperson for the Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov said.

Mammadov made the remark in Baku during the briefing at the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 8.

The spokesman added that this issue is to be regulated by the Azerbaijani law about emergency state.

"The head of state will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of citizens,” Mammadov said. “If necessary, any decision is possible."