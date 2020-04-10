Assistant to president: Azerbaijan taking all comprehensive measures to ensure food supply

By Trend





The measures being taken by Azerbaijan are complex and outstripping, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 8, Trend reports.

“The measures have been taken to provide Azerbaijan with food, and the necessary resources were mobilized in early January upon the president’s instructions,” Hajiyev added.

“During this period, there were panic and empty shelves in the supermarkets in other countries, but this did not occur in Azerbaijan due to the timely supplies,” assistant to the president added. “The cooperation with the relevant partners of the country is underway to ensure the uninterrupted import and export operations.”

“Even if we review the statistics for the last 2-3 months, we can see significant growth,” Hajiyev said. “For example, over this period, more than 5,000 trucks passed through Azerbaijan along the Turkey-Central Asia route.”

“Therefore, all comprehensive measures related to the food supply are being taken, and long-term contracts will be concluded with our main partners in the coming periods," Hajiyev added.