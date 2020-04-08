08.04.2020
19:45
TODAY.AZ
Society
105 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Azerbaijan
08 April 2020 [17:48]
TODAY.AZ
By
Trend
Azerbaijan has confirmed 105 more cases of coronavirus, said spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov during a press briefing held April 8, Trend reports.
