WHO: Azerbaijan steps up COVID-19 preparedness and readiness measures

Azerbaijan is 1 of the 17 countries in the WHO European Region that is receiving personal protective equipment and laboratory testing kits from WHO – with a first round in February, and a second one currently being shipped, Trend reports citing the World Health Organization (WHO).

WHO deployed experts to the country for a mission to support preparedness and response.

“During the five-day mission the team visited national and regional hospitals, laboratories, discussed the national plan to detect and treat people with COVID-19. The team also worked with the national authorities to further develop the COVID-19 response roadmap,” reads the message.

WHO said it will continue its support to Azerbaijan through its country and regional offices and by engaging international experts and partners in the country.

