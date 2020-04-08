Azerbaijan prolongs term of unemployment insurance payments

By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a decree on the social protection of persons registered as unemployed at the State Employment Service institutions in the conditions of the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports.

The respective decision was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the decision, the unemployment insurance payment to persons whose unemployment insurance payment term has expired on April 1, 2020, as well as the payment of scholarships to course participants during a break in the study process, will be prolonged until the first day of the next month upon the end of the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population was instructed to resolve issues arising from this decision.