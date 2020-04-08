Azerbaijan to build 6 modular hospitals amid COVID-19 outbreak

By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Azerbaijan has allocated $8.7 million to build six new modular hospitals with 200 beds each for the treatment of coronavirus patients, the presidential website reported on April 7.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a relevant decree on April 7.

The funds will be earmarked within the state capital investment provided for in the 2020 state budget. Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to solve the issues arising from this order.

Another clinic to treat coronavirus patients was opened in Baku on March 28. President Aliyev described the clinic as the country’s “number one hospital”.

It should be noted that on March 19, President Aliyev announced the creation of the Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus.

Initially, the government allocated $11.7 million to the fund and the president and the first lady donated their annual salaries to the fund. As of April 8, the fund had collected about $65.1 million. Donations have been made by 2,692 legal entities and 8,223 individuals.

Earlier, on March 3, President Ilham Aliyev announced that he allocated ($5.8m) for fight against the spread of coronavirus in the country.