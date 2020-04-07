Azerbaijan to fully meet domestic needs for medical masks via local production

By Trend





Up until now, Azerbaijan has been importing medical masks, however, with the launch of new local enterprise for manufacturing the masks domestically, we will be able to provide for ourselves without imports, Deputy Minister of Economy Niyazi Safarov said at a press tour at the enterprise for the production of medical masks, Trend reports on April 7.

“Necessary equipment and raw materials were purchased for the enterprise within two weeks. The enterprise produces medical alcohol and disinfectants,” said the deputy minister.

Safarov added that the investment cost of creating the enterprise is 3.9 million manat ($2.2 million).

“Special boxes for packaging medical masks are also locally produced. They are manufactured at the enterprise, which is a resident of the Balakhani Industrial Park. The company created more than 30 new jobs,” he noted.

The company will initially produce 120,000 of medical masks daily.