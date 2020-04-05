Baku Media Center prepares another video footage to support fight against coronavirus

By Trend





Taking into account the rapid spread of coronavirus in the world and the relevance of the problem in Azerbaijan, Baku Media Center has prepared another video footage within the social responsibility, Trend reports referring to Baku Media Center.

In accordance with the video footage, it is recommended not to leave houses without urgent necessity. It is also recommended to study and work via the internet, as well as through other online resources.

The video footage emphasizes the importance of observing the requirements of a special quarantine regime to reduce the risk of infection.



