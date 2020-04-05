Restrictions on movement to be applied to foreigners as well

By Trend





As part of the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan, the Cabinet of Ministers has decided to apply restrictions on movement in the country from April 5, 2020, State Migration Service told Trend on April 4.

These restrictions will also be applied to foreigners, stateless persons, and those residing or who are in the country.

According to the information, in order to get permission to go out, a foreigner has to send an SMS to 8103. It is necessary to indicate corresponding index, series and ID number in the message.

Below indicated the necessary information for foreigners:

- temporary or permanent residents of Azerbaijan should send via SMS the series and number of the permit certificate for temporary or permanent residence in Azerbaijan (MY? (DY?) 1111111);

- foreigners and stateless persons whose term of temporary stay in Azerbaijan has been extended should send the series and number of the decision on extending the period of temporary stay (MOM1111111);

- foreigners registered at the place of residence should send notification (registration) number on registration at the place of residence.

Foreigners registered at the place of residence, as well as in respect of whom a decision to extend the period of temporary stay was made, can use the electronic service tracking applications on the State Migration Service’s official website (https://eservice.migration.gov.az/public/application-track). In this case, you must enter your passport number, date of birth, and information about citizenship.

For persons who have been given a permit for temporary or permanent residence, but have not received a certificate, a series and number of relevant documents will be sent by e-mail after payment of the state duty stipulated by law.

For more information, you can contact the round-the-clock call center 919 of the State Migration Service, as well as ask your questions on the service’s Facebook page.