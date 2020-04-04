President Ilham Aliyev: Baku-Sumgayit road and all interchanges must be put into operation within about two, maximum three months

By Trend

The Baku-Sumgayit road and all interchanges must be put into operation within about two, maximum three months, said President Ilham Aliyev as he viewed the work done as part of the expansion of Baku-Sumgayit highway.

"Many road and transport projects have been implemented in Baku in recent years. If these projects hadn’t been implemented, it would be impossible to move in Baku now because of the traffic jams.

Dozens of bridges, road junctions, the construction of new roads, the expansion of existing ones, the standards observed during their construction. It is no coincidence that the Davos World Economic Forum gives the highest assessment to the quality of road infrastructure in Azerbaijan. We are in 30th place in the world in terms of the quality of our roads. But the population is growing and public activity is increasing. Even though economic activity has declined today, during the coronavirus period, it is, however, a temporary problem. At the end of the fight against this disease, economic activity will recover," the head of state noted.

"Considering the fact that the Baku-Sumgayit road is no longer able to cope with the existing traffic, which has become very busy, it was necessary to expand the road, of course. Baku and Sumgayit are somewhat connected now. Many people work in Baku but live in Sumgayit and vice versa. Therefore, we are implementing this project due to the strategic nature of this road – it is also a road leading to the north. Of course, technically this is not a straightforward project, because it involves numerous resettlements, construction of new bridges and relocation of some facilities. The implementation of this transport project is also provided for in the State Investment Program. Therefore, additional steps will be taken to build pedestrian crossings. A lot has been done in this direction in recent years, and this is of great importance for the safety of our people – modernization of the road infrastructure, reduction and elimination of traffic jams. Of course, “Azeravtoyol”, the Baku Transport Agency and other agencies dealing with transport issues should coordinate all of the work related to both the expansion and quality of the roads. At the same time, as a result of the application of regulatory rules on the roads, the creation of “green corridors” is also envisaged, and work in this direction is already under way. Therefore, it is necessary to continue this work. The road and all interchanges must be put into operation on time, i.e. within about two, maximum three months. This will bring people comfort and help avoid traffic jams on this road," the President added.