Hungary thanks Azerbaijan for face mask donation

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan sent 10,000 face masks to the Hungarian embassy in Baku on April 2, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó wrote in a Facebook post.

“Another member state of the Turkic Council has shown solidarity towards the Hungarian people: the government of Azerbaijan has delivered 10 thousand masks today to our embassy in Azerbaijan,” Szijjártó's post reads.

“We are already organizing the donation to Hungary in order to make it available to the employees in the front line of health protection as soon as possible,” he said.

Foreing Minister Péter Szijjártó stressed that the donation marks another show of solidarity in Hungary’s battle against the novel coronavirus outbreak from a member state of the Turkic Council.

Earlier, Turkey green-lighted a consignment of eight tonnes of textiles for face masks, and Uzbekistan offered 150,000 face masks after Hungary turned to the council for help, Szijjártó said in a video posted on Facebook.