One person infects dozens of people with coronavirus in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The cases of coronavirus have been revealed in all Azerbaijani districts, Yagut Garayeva, head of the department of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units in Azerbaijan (TABIB), said.

Garayeva made the remarks in Baku during a briefing held by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 2, Trend reports.

“Dozens of people were infected in the hospitals while visiting the patients,” head of the department added.

"We detect new cases of infection in all districts,” Garayeva said. “On the other hand, dozens of people become infected when they contact with an infected person. Therefore, there is a high rate of spreading the virus. That is why, citizens must stay at home and not to go out."

As part of the government measures to prevent the wide spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan, people are required to stay in their homes, apartments, permanent or temporary places of residence.

To this end, all kinds of operations, except for the vital work and services, have been suspended from 00:00 on March 31, 2020 through 00:00 on April 20, 2020.

People are allowed to leave the houses only if there is a need for emergency medical care and if there is a threat to life and health.

The individuals are allowed to do shopping in the markets the activity of which is permitted. People may leave the houses to take the rubbish out. People are also allowed to fulfill official duties in the organizations operating within the special regime.

To minimize people’s communication with each other and thereby reduce the rate of infection, the activity related to a number of economic spheres and services has been prohibited during the announced period.