Azerbaijan to use drones for disinfection

By Trend

Azerbaijan will use drones for disinfection, Trend reports on March 31 referring to the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

Agrodron, created by a resident at Science and Technology Park LLC under the High Technologies Park of the Academy for spraying medicines on agricultural lands, has been adapted for the disinfection against coronavirus (COVID-19).

The capacities attached to the drone and the spray system allow to disinfect the area with a disinfectant solution from a certain height.

The integrator of the system is Azeltech LLC, another resident of the High Technologies Park of ANAS.

Drones are widely used for disinfection in China, Italy, France, Spain, Taiwan and other countries where COVID-19 is currently widespread.