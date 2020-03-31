More people test coronavirus-positive in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Azerbaijan has confirmed 24 more COVID-19 cases, while one patient died from the disease, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The infected individuals have been placed in special hospitals.

The emergency measures taken to stabilize the health condition of a 63-year-old-Azerbaijani citizen, whose coronavirus tests were positive, were unsuccessful and the patient died. Members of his family and the people with whom he was in contact are being identified and are being placed on quarantine.

Some 298 people have been infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan. Some 26 of them have recovered, five have died.

Currently, 267 people are undergoing medical treatment in the hospitals.

The health condition of 11 of them is severe, while the health condition of 15 people - moderate severe.

The appropriate measures are being taken in connection with the medical check-up of 4,602 people placed in various quarantine zones.



