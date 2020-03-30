Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs lists facilities suspending work during quarantine

By Trend





The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan has named the facilities that have suspended the work during the special quarantine regime, Head of ministry’s press service, Police Colonel Ehsan Zahidov said, Trend reports on March 30.

These are hairdressers and beauty salons. There are no restrictions on the work of pet stores.

In order to protect public health during the special quarantine regime imposed due to the threat of coronavirus, the work of some facilities has been suspended on the territory of the country, including Baku, while a number of facilities continue to work.







