Rainy weather expected tomorrow

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and foggy weather is expected in Baku on March 30. Rain is expected in some places at night. Southwest wind will be followed by northwest wind at night.

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 5–9 °C at bight, 13–18 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will be 6–8 °C at night, 15–17 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be below normal - 753 mmHg. Relative humidity will reach 75-85 percent at night, 50-55 percent in the daytime.

Variable precipitation is expected in the regions. Snow is expected in the mountainous areas. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will intensify.

The temperature will be 3-8 at night and 16-21 in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will range from -2 °C to +3 °C at night, +5-9 °C in the daytime.