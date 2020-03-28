43 more test positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan

By Trend

A total of 43 more tested positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Currently, there are 147 people with active coronavirus in Azerbaijan in special treatment hospitals under medical supervision, the condition of six of them is assessed as serious, the condition of 11 people is of moderate severity, and the health of others is stable. The necessary measures are underway for their treatment.

Appropriate measures are being taken to examine 3485 people in various quarantine zones in order to reveal infection cases.

The cases of coronavirus in Azerbaijan are detected among people who arrived from abroad and as a result of infection of each other within the country.

Therefore, in order to prevent the spread of the infection, everyone should follow the requirements and recommendations of the World Health Organization and the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Citizens must adhere to the self-isolation measures. People must not leave home unless absolutely necessary. It is also imperative to contact less with other people, not to visit crowded places and strictly comply with the requirements of preventive measures.

In order to prevent coronavirus infection spread in the country and possible consequences caused as a result of the infection, Azerbaijan announced a special quarantine regime from 00:00 (GMT+4) March 24 through April 20. The special quarantine regime envisages restriction of entry and exit to/from Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron, except for special-purpose vehicles, banning those above the age of 65 from leaving home, gathering in groups of more than 10 people in public places, including on the streets, boulevards, parks, etc.