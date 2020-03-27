Azerbaijani MPs to sit no less than 2 meters apart at parliament's session

By Trend

During the next plenary session of Azerbaijan’s parliament to be held on March 30, 2020, the MPs will sit at least 2 meters apart, the parliament’s press service told Trend.

MPs, staff of the Office and the Department of Affairs of the parliament underwent a medical examination for coronavirus in due order, and the parliament’s cars were disinfected.

Management in the Azerbaijani parliament is carried out via fixed and mobile communications. Information exchange between the parliament leadership, the heads of committees and commissions, the leaders of political parties represented in the parliament, as well as the staff of the Office and the Department of Affairs of the parliament is successfully implemented online.