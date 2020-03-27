Azerbaijan's Emergency Ministry increases number of tents at border reception and sorting points

By Trend

Reception and sorting points created by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations on the border with Georgia near the Girmizi Korpu and Mazymchay checkpoints in the Gazakh and Balaken districts of Azerbaijan in order to prevent the coronavirus spread in the country upon Azerbaijani government’s instruction, continue round-the-clock operation, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.

All conditions for normal life have been created at reception points near the Girmizi Korpu checkpoint, where the number of tents was increased from 20 to 60 in a short time and the number of beds stands at 300, and near Mazymchay, where the number of tents is 20 and the beds - 100,

All the requirements of sanitary and hygienic standards are fully complied with, and all measures have been taken to provide food, to heat tents, and to supply hygiene products.

Deputy Minister for Emergency Situations Tapdig Amiraslanov got acquainted with the work carried out at the abovementioned reception and sorting points on March 26 and gave relevant instructions.

As of March 27, the ministry’s medical team at the reception and sorting points has totally examined 156 people who arrived in Azerbaijan. Around 119 of them were examined at Girmizi Korpu point, and 37 at Mazymchay point.





Reportedly, 28 people with suspicious symptoms were sent to special local hospitals and others were quarantined.