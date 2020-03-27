Operational Headquarters holds meeting on special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan

By Trend

Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers held a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Ali Asadov on March 26, Trend reports.

The meeting participants discussed issues related to the special quarantine regime and the situation with observing the requirements of the regime.

Prime Minister Asadov noted that everyone should unconditionally fulfill the requirements of the special quarantine regime and sanitary-epidemiological norms. He also emphasized the necessity of tightening the control over the implementation of the special regime requirements. During the period of the special quarantine regime, 746 people were were brought to administrative and one to criminal responsibility.

City and district executive powers have been instructed to control the implementation of the special quarantine regime.





Moreover, the meeting participants discussed the issues related to the evacuation of foreign citizens, the situation in quarantine zones, as well as the treatment of patients and adopted relevant decisions.