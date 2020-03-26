New decision regarding foreigners temporarily residing in Azerbaijan

By Trend

Foreigners, who cannot leave Azerbaijan for obvious reasons, are no longer required to apply for an extension of their temporary stay in the country, Trend learned from the State Migration Service.

Appeals by foreigners, whose stay in the country from today until April 30 expires, are considered accepted by the State Migration Service, and their stay in our country will be considered legal for a period corresponding to the size of the state fee stipulated by the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On state duty" ( the state duty for minors for 30 days is 15 manat, for 60 days - 30 manat; the state duty for adults is 60 manat).

The payment of state duty is an important requirement.

Payment can be made online through the government payment portal, the ASAN payment system and through Expresspay terminals, having received the payment number through the “track of applications” section on the website of the State Migration Service. Payment numbers will be posted on the website of the State Migration Service within three days.

Applicants are advised not to contact the reception departments of the State Service in connection with the extension of the period of temporary residence. For more information, please contact the Call Center 919 of the State Migration Service.