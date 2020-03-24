Sara Khatun - Azerbaijan's first female diplomat

By Laman Ismayilova

A woman has many roles in a society. A loving mother, a lovely sister, a friend, an affectionate wife, the list is endless.

Azerbaijani woman is a caring mother, loyal wife, wise public figure, and brave soldier.

One such famous woman was Sarah Khatun, whose name entered the history as the first female diplomat not only in Azerbaijan, but in the entire East.

Sara Khatun was a woman of strength, courage and dignity; one who values herself and fights for what she believes in.

Daughter of Pirali bey and the mother of the ruler of the Akkoyunlu state – Uzun Hasan she was born on the lands of Bayandur. Sara Khatun was a skilful diplomat and headed embassies for the purpose of regulating disputed issues.At the most difficult times for her country, she displayed courage and wisdom.

Negotiations with Mehmed II, Sultan of the Ottoman Empire were especially successful.

Sarah Khatun, who has great authority in the entire Middle East, brilliantly fulfilled her son's mission.

The first round of negotiations with Mehmed II was held in 1463, in Goyluhisar. There she could make peace, according to which Uzun Hassan promised not to impede seizure of Trabzon by the Ottoman Turks, and Ottomans had to leave the territory of the Akkoyunlu.

She also persuaded the Sultan that the treasury of Trabzon should belong to his bride – Despine Khatun, princess of Trabzon and to bring this wealth to a palace of her son.

During these negotiations Mehmed II and Sara Khatun called each other "mother" and "son".

Sara Khatun also helped the last Trapezuntine Emperor by providing him and his family with freedom.

Mehmed II kept his promise, given to Sara Khatun: the Emperor and his children and young nephew Alexis were graciously accepted by Sultan and were sent to Constantinople on a special ship with courtiers and all private property, except piles of jewelry which were given to Sara Khatun as a reward for her polite intermediation.

She was famous not only in the Akkoyunlu state, but also in Western countries as incredibly talented female diplomat.

Sara Khatun made a significant contributions to the strengthening her own country.

She will stay forever in the history of Azerbaijan as a brilliant diplomat, wise woman and courageous leader.