Azerbaijan's Operational Headquarters discusses anti-coronavirus measures

By Trend





Azerbaijan continues to take measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend on March 17.

The situation with coronavirus spread in the country and possible scenarios for its development, as well as various measures were discussed at the meeting held on March 17 under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

“The citizens evacuated from Italy, Turkey, Hungary and neighboring countries will be on quarantine,” Asadov said. “During the meeting, it was emphasized that a decision was made to temporarily suspend the mutual visits of Azerbaijani and Russian citizens from 00:00 (GMT+4) on March 18 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The charter flights will be organized for citizens wishing to return to Azerbaijan.”

During the meeting, it was also stressed that vehicles and passengers registered in other cities and districts of Azerbaijan, with the exception of special vehicles, including ambulance vehicles, emergency vehicles, rescue vehicles, as well as freight vehicles are restricted to enter Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron district from 00:00 March 19 through March 29.