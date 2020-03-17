Azerbaijani MP: citizens must strictly follow instructions of Operational headquarters

By Trend

The problem with coronavirus is that the incubation period of the virus is very long and the infection itself is not immediately apparent, Azerbaijani MP Musa Guliyev said at the session of Azerbaijan's Parliament on March 17, Trend reports.

Coronavirus-infected person can infect up to 200 people, the MP noted.

Guliyev added that the measures taken by the Azerbaijani government in the current situation are adequate, comprehensive and coherent.

"Citizens have to understand their responsibility. The society has to strictly follow instructions of the Operational headquarters under Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers. People give amateur advice online, however the most important step is to follow the rules of temporary isolation. We need to think that the country is in emergency state for a month and during this period of time we everyone should follow the corresponding recommendations. It’s very important to be responsible and stick to hygienic rules," he stressed.