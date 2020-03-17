3 more cases of coronavirus infection detected in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Three more cases of coronavirus infection detected in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational headquarters under Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers on March 17.

These patients who are being treated in special treatment clinics and monitored feel normal. Their health condition is stable.

Currently, all patients with coronavirus undergo necessary medical treatment under medical supervision in these medical facilities.

The operational headquarters urges the citizens to follow the requirements and recommendations of the World Health Organization and the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers given that coronavirus infection has been declared a global pandemic, as well as the wide spread of virus.