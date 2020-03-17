No need to announce emergency situation due to coronavirus in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The intensity of the spread of coronavirus in Azerbaijan is under full control, Chairman of the board of Azerbaijan's Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli told reporters, Trend reports on March 16.

Bayramli commented on the information about the likelihood of announcing an emergency situation in Azerbaijan due to coronavirus.

"The announcement of an emergency situation in Azerbaijan in connection with coronavirus completely depends on the current situation,” chairman said. “If there is any danger, TABIB will immediately appeal to the relevant structures, the government."