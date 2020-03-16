Iran thanks Azerbaijan for help in fight against COVID-19

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

Iranian Foreign Minister Muhammad Javad Zarif has thanked Azerbaijan for its help to fight novel coronavirus infection that has killed dozens of people in Iran.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and his Iranian counterpart had a phone conversation to discuss the novel coronvavirus COVID-19, local media reported with reference to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

During the conversation, Iran has also urged collective cooperation of all countries in the fight against COVID-19.

Furthermore, Zarif condemned the US sanctions as “a serious obstacle to Iran’s fight against a dangerous virus, noting that Iran and the whole world will go through such a difficult stage.

Earlier, Azerbaijan sent $5m dollars in aid to Iran where dozens of people died of coronavirus.