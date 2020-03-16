Azerbaijani parliament discusses measures in connection with combating coronavirus

By Trend





The committee on health and the committee on legal policy and state building of the Azerbaijani parliament is discussing the issue of combating COVID-19, Trend reports on March 16 referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.

The current situation, the measures to curb the spread of coronavirus and corresponding activities planned to be carried out in this regard are also being discussed at the closed meeting.

Chairman of the board of Azerbaijan's Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli spoke about the conducted work.

Bayramli said that all the necessary preventive measures have been taken in Azerbaijan in connection with coronavirus.

The long incubation period of coronavirus, the speed of spreading the virus and the lack of a vaccine forces Azerbaijan to take more serious measures, the Operational Headquarters said.

Azerbaijan remains one of the countries, least affected by the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus. Azerbaijan has also imported necessary medical equipment to carry out coronavirus tests.

Azerbaijan's official structures have also set up quarantine centers in the country's districts, which would allow to react faster to the possible outbreak due to joint borders. Azerbaijan shares border with Iran, where coronavirus is currently spreading rapidly.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.