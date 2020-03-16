Azerbaijan eyes fines for those violating hygiene, quarantine regime

By Trend





Individuals violating the hygiene and quarantine regime in Azerbaijan will be fined - such preposition was made at the at the meeting of the parliamentary committee on legal policy and state building on March 16, Trend reports on March 16 referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.

It was proposed to make amendments to the Code of Administrative Violations: individuals will be fined from 100 manat ($58) to 500 manat ($294), officials - from 2,000 ($1,176) to 5,000 manat ($2,941), legal entities - from 2,000 ($1,176) to 5,000 manat ($2,941) for violation of the hygiene and quarantine regime.

Moreover, one-month arrest will be applied in certain cases, taking into account the identity of the person who committed the violation.

The issue of making these amendments to the Code will be discussed at the plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament on March 17.

The Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers decided to postpone the mass events for a month and take some measures of social isolation in the country from March 14 from 00:00 (GMT+4).

In accordance with the rules, the activity of shopping centers operating throughout the country will be carried out in compliance with the relevant rules.

The long incubation period of coronavirus, the speed of spreading the virus and the lack of a vaccine forces Azerbaijan to take more serious measures, the Operational Headquarters said.

In this regard, all mass events were suspended for one month.

The state and private organizations, as well as citizens, are obliged to comply with special rules.

The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus. Azerbaijan has also imported necessary medical equipment to carry out coronavirus tests.

Azerbaijan's official structures have also set up quarantine centers in the country's districts, which would allow to react faster to the possible outbreak due to joint borders. Azerbaijan shares border with Iran, where coronavirus is currently spreading rapidly.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.