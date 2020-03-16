Azerbaijani Embassy in Indonesia appeals to compatriots due to coronavirus

By Trend





The Azerbaijani Embassy in Indonesia appealed to compatriots living and studying in Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines and Timor-Leste in connection with the rapid spread of coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports with reference to the embassy on March 16.

According to the embassy's statement, hot line numbers +6281295622297 and +6281293596611 have been opened for appeals of the citizens.

The embassy asks Azerbaijani citizens to closely monitor the information disseminated by the relevant state structures of the countries where they live, seriously observe personal hygiene, sanitary and other rules, restrict the use of public transport, stay away from crowded places, and undergo a medical examination in case of any suspicions or symptoms due to the infection, said the statement.

Moreover, the embassy posted relevant information on its page and profiles on social networks, and created a Whatsapp group for operational communication with the citizens, the embassy added.

The embassy constantly contacts citizens, recommending them to be careful and follow instructions.

Non-urgent consular services are canceled, and the reception of citizens is carried out only at the appointed time and individually.

To this date, Azerbaijani citizens living in the above mentioned countries have not been infected with coronavirus, and no such information has been received at the embassy so far, said in the statement.