Azerbaijan's health association talks measures to protect citizens from coronavirus

By Trend

Azerbaijan is one of the countries which undertakes effective measures to minimize the impact of the global threat of coronavirus pandemic on the population, Chairperson of Public Health Safety Association Yazgul Abdiyeva told Trend on March 14.

The introduced rules impose respective responsibility upon every citizen of Azerbaijan, she said.

“At a time when coronavirus infection (COVID-19) is spreading around the world, and World Health Organization has declared a global pandemic, world countries are taking serious measures to protect public health and stop the spread of the virus. Minimizing or temporarily stoppage of communications with many countries, the application of severe restrictions on public life and mass events have become characteristic for many countries. Ensuring the safety of Azerbaijani citizens and protecting them from the impact of the global problem is one of the most important and priority issues of the agenda,” Abdiyeva noted.

The chairperson appreciated the quality of preventive work carried out against coronavirus in the country, taking into account WHO’s recommendations and international experience.

She considers the restriction of the movement on the borders with Iran and Georgia introduced by Azerbaijan as a right decision. Abdieva added that all these measures are aimed at solid protection of public health and preventing the spread of the virus.

The chairman expressed confidence that not only the state, but also individual citizens will make efforts to prevent the spread of this disease in the country, and will faithfully comply with the rules.





“The implementation of this decision imposes responsibility not only on state bodies, but also on the whole society and each citizen individually. Each citizen will contribute to the safety of society if they support the work of state bodies, protecting themselves and their families,” the Abdiyeva stressed.

The Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers is conducting the measures on social isolation that have been applied in the country from 00:00 (GMT+4) on March 14, 2020.