Azerbaijan closes number of tourist sites

By Trend

Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency has introduced restrictions on visits to tourist facilities subject to it, Trend reports referring to the agency on March 14.

The following cultural tourist facilities will be closed for the visitors for the duration of preventive measures, including social isolation, and until the next decision of the Operational Headquarters: the Ateshgah State Historical and Architectural Reserve; the Yanardag State Historical, Cultural and Natural Reserve; Yukhary Bash State Historical and Architectural Reserve - Sheki Khans' Palace; Shekikhanovs’ House; Sheki Museum of Local History; Sheki Museum of Folk and Applied Arts; Sheki Art Gallery; and the Kish Historical and Architectural Reserve - Albanian church.

The Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers is conducting the measures on social isolation that have been applied in the country from 00:00 (GMT+4) on March 14, 2020.