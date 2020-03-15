  • 14 March 2020 [23:40]
    Azerbaijan's national air carrier is ready to exchange air tickets for all destinations
  • 14 March 2020 [23:26]
    Azerbaijan's health association talks measures to protect citizens from coronavirus
  • 14 March 2020 [23:12]
    Changes to the operations schedule of Baku-Tbilisi-Baku train made
  • 14 March 2020 [21:57]
    President Ilham Aliyev: Marginalized, club-like group that completely lost all popular support refused to hold meeting with Presidential Administration’s representatives - they know better
  • 14 March 2020 [21:43]
    President Ilham Aliyev: I am telling all MPs: don’t collude with anyone
  • 14 March 2020 [20:44]
    Three Azerbaijani citizens who earlier tested positive for coronavirus discharged
  • 14 March 2020 [19:44]
    Azerbaijan closes number of tourist sites
  • 14 March 2020 [19:19]
    TABIB: WHO specialists visit Azerbaijan's clinics, laboratories
  • 14 March 2020 [19:04]
    President Ilham Aliyev: Legislative framework related to preservation of our traditional national values should be broader

