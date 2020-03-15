Those spreading false information on coronavirus to be punished in Azerbaijan

By Trend

Most serious measures will be taken in Azerbaijan against those spreading false or knowingly false information on coronavirus, said press secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov, Trend reports.

He made the remarks at a briefing held by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers for media representatives on coronavirus.

He noted that in the current situation, citizens and media around the world should be as responsible as possible and fully support the measures implemented by the state. "At the moment, we are all in the same boat in the fight against coronavirus spread and it is not possible to act on the principle “you have, we don’t have”. Therefore, anonymous creation of hype on bare ground will be strictly punishable," Mammadov said.

He also called on the media and citizens not to trust unconfirmed information from an unknown source, assuring that 90 percent of such information is rumors and fabrications specifically aimed at maintaining unnecessary panic.





The Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers is conducting measures on social isolation that will be applied in the country from 00:00 (GMT+4) on March 14, 2020.

A decision was made to cancel mass events in Azerbaijan for a period of one month. The public and private structures, citizens are required to thoroughly observe special rules.