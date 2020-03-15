Azerbaijan to spend as much financial resources as needed to fight against coronavirus: Operational Headquarters

By Trend

Azerbaijan will spend as much financial resources as needed to fight against coronavirus, said press secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov, Trend reports.

He made the remarks at a briefing held by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers for media representatives on coronavirus. He pointed out that it is not necessary to allocate large amounts of funds at once to fight against coronavirus.

“At present, 10 million manat has been allocated to purchase necessary medicines. This is sufficient for the moment. We will also do everything that will be undertaken in the world against this disease.”





Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers has adopted some measures for social isolation, such as cancellation of all public events, closure of cinemas, museums and theaters, entertainment centers, gyms throughout the country and other measures.