Azerbaijan, WHO ink Donor Agreement

Azerbaijan and the World Health Organization (WHO) have signed a donor agreement at the WHO headquarters in Geneva. The document was inked by Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the UN Office and other International Organizations in Geneva Ambassador Vagif Sadiqov and WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The government of Azerbaijan has previously decided to donate $5 million in voluntary financial aid to the "COVID-19 appeal" fund as part of the Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) of the World Health Organization (WHO) aiming to contribute to global efforts to contain coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, WHO Director General Ghebreyesus hailed Azerbaijan’s contribution, stressing that at the WHO they are closely following and highly appreciating the care and attention shown by the country towards its healthcare sector, especially the fight against COVID-19. Noting that the voluntary financial donation by Azerbaijan to combat the COVID-19 is the greatest expression of global solidarity, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed deep appreciation on behalf of the WHO for the Azerbaijani Government’s decision.

Ambassador Vagif Sadiqov said that Azerbaijan attached great importance to cooperation with the WHO. He expressed his gratitude for the team of WHO experts who are currently in Azerbaijan at the request of the country’s Government, working with the national response committee to develop a national preparedness and response plan for COVID-19.

“Azerbaijan highly appreciates WHO's efforts to fight COVID-19 globally. The recommendations of the World Health Organization for COVID-19 are taken into consideration and implemented by Azerbaijan,” the ambassador added.