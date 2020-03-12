Azerbaijan cancels Nowruz celebrations, mass events over coronavirus

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan has cancelled traditional Nowruz celebrations held in March to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said in a statement published on March 10.

The decision comes after consultations with experts and by taking into account recommendations of the World Health Organization, the operational headquarters’ statement reads.

The operational headquarters also said that it is “recommended to postpone weddings and these kinds of banquets and not to hold mass funeral ceremonies in forthcoming months as the infection risk of the virus in crowded places is high.

It further recommended the citizens to stay away from crowded places, indoor spaces, to postpone their visits to foreign countries, at the same time, to the countries of the risk group, and to show maximum compliance with protective measures during the important trips (protective medical mask, special protective glasses, use of disinfectant means and etc.).

In the meantime, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies is implementing a number of urgent measures to prevent the spread of (COVID-19).

The State Road Transport Service under the Ministry, jointly with carriers engaged in international and domestic passenger transportation in 56 bus terminals and bus stations, provides daily disinfection of vehicles, as well as territories of bus terminals, waiting rooms, office rooms, cultural and social and sanitary-hygienic facilities.

The State Road Transport Service has instructed the Baku International Bus Terminal Complex to do disinfection work in vehicles, on platforms, in ticket offices, waiting rooms, information centre, sanitary facilities, transport centres and public catering facilities, hostel, hotel, gas-filling station, technical inspection rooms, first aid rooms and “Shebeke” service centre.

In addition, to raise awareness of coronavirus, the information centre of the Baku International Bus Terminal Complex operates around the clock to receive requests for delayed flights due to coronavirus and resolve other issues that may arise. Disinfection work carried out in buses carrying out intercity and international flights every 3 days, is carried out daily in connection with the situation.

Appropriate measures are also taken by Azerpost LLC. Disinfection work is carried out in the Mail Delivery Center, “Shebeke” service centres, branch post offices and post offices. The Mail Delivery Center, communications agency Azerexpresspost, branch post offices in Astara, Bilasuvar, Gazakh, Balaken, Khachmaz, Gusar, Aghstafa are provided with masks, gloves and alcohol.

Disinfection work is carried out in the central administrative building of Aztelecom LLC four times a day. Additionally, it is planned to purchase the necessary virus protection products for use in 57 telecommunication centres subordinated to Aztelecom LLC.

Disinfection measures are regularly taken in vehicles of the Baku Taxi Service LLC, meaning that everyday taxi vehicles of the company are disinfected in Baku.

At night, day shift vehicles are disinfected, and night shift taxis are during the day.

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies has also taken necessary measures and disinfection work on all taxis operating at Heydar Aliyev Airport, and have started to monitor the sanitary and hygienic situation on a daily basis.

The ministry provides taxi drivers with antiseptic solutions and other virus preventive tools.

Recently, the government allocated $5.8m to fight the spread of novel coronavirus infection COVID-19.








